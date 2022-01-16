Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 447,207 shares.The stock last traded at $119.53 and had previously closed at $120.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 60.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

