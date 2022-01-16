Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

LFT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

