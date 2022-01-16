Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 709,206 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

KVSC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.