BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $249.69

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $249.69, but opened at $240.33. BeiGene shares last traded at $236.60, with a volume of 332 shares traded.

BGNE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

