Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.