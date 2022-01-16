IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.66.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

