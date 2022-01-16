Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $999.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $613,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

