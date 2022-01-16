KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.83.

KKR opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 76,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

