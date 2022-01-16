Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

SI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Shares of SI stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

