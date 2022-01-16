Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to 5,600.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 5,800.00 to 5,600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WZZZY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,600.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.