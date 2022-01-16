TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

