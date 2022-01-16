Truist Securities Comments on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Truist Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst N. Germino expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $932.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

