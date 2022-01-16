The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to Neutral

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.