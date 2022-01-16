Brokers Offer Predictions for Noodles & Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.53 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $389.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 62.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.