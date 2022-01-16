Oppenheimer Comments on Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

