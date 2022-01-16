ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) versus Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Head to Head Review

ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ULURU and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 568.22%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ULURU.

Risk and Volatility

ULURU has a beta of -2.72, indicating that its stock price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ULURU and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ULURU N/A N/A N/A Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,398.81% -172.12% -50.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ULURU and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 74.00 -$40.49 million ($0.57) -2.51

ULURU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats ULURU on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of wound care and muco-adhesive film products. The Altrazeal technology is a new class of material designed to optimize the wound bed environment and accelerate healing. The OraDisc technology is a water-erodible pharmaceutical carrier device, the multi-layered device may be applied to mucosal surfaces, and adheres immediately, delivering actives to treat specific localized diseases/disorders. The company was founded on September 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

