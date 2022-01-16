Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.71.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last 90 days.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

