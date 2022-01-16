Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

