Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Humacyte alerts:

HUMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.