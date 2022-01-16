O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

