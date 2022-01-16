O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.