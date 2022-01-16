Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Lowered to £156.74 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £171.35 ($232.59) to £156.74 ($212.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($237.55) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($237.55) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £150 ($203.61) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £170 ($230.76) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £163.51 ($221.95).

Shares of FLTR opened at £112.75 ($153.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £112.76 and a 200-day moving average of £129.22. The company has a market cap of £19.79 billion and a PE ratio of -271.03. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a one year high of £196.81 ($267.15).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

