CIBC Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.93.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.58.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

