Bank of America Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.38.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$76.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$28.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,955,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,087,540.24. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,174,801.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,329 shares of company stock worth $18,144,966.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

