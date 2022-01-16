Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $252.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 46,691.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

