Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Grows By 100.0%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 111.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 148,106 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $990,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $455,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

