BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.