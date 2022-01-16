BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

