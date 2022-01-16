H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRUFF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

