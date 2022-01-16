FY2022 EPS Estimates for HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HeidelbergCement in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($70.45) to €58.00 ($65.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

