Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $7.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $328.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.97. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

