FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Decreased by Analyst

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Seiko Epson in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seiko Epson’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

SEKEY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

