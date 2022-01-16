Analyzing WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get WOWI alerts:

30.4% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WOWI and Endeavor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 7.03 -$654.93 million N/A N/A

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WOWI and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Endeavor Group has a consensus price target of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than WOWI.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats WOWI on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOWI Company Profile

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.