Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 246.72% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92. Icecure Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18.

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Icecure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

