Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $129.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

