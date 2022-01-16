Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,156. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mimecast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter worth about $2,225,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

