Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

Asana stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

