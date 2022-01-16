Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $236.94 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

