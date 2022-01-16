Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

