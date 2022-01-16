First Busey Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $29.54 on Friday. First Busey has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 270.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 82.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

