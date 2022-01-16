Berenberg Bank Lowers Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target to €140.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.