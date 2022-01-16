Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT Lowered to SEK 168

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 169 to SEK 168 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.00 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

