Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.