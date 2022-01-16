Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after buying an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.