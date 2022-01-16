Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT Lowered to 801.00

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 809.00 to 801.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RDWWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

