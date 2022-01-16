Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CPNG stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

