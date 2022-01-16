EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) PT Lowered to 32.00

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 34.00 to 32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.30 on Friday. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

