Head-To-Head Comparison: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% Biocept 4.71% 10.35% 5.90%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Biocept.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 413.71 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.68 Biocept $27.46 million 2.02 -$17.81 million $0.22 15.00

Biocept has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biocept beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

