Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) versus GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Critical Contrast

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00

GreenSky has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A GreenSky $525.65 million 3.97 $9.97 million $0.57 19.90

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of GreenSky shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41% GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97%

Summary

GreenSky beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

