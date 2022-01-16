Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.44 billion.

