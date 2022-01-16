Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce $34.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $35.70 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.34. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377 in the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

