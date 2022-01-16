Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.18. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 3,039 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

